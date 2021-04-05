Cinedigm Acquires Rights To Film STEPS For Undisclosed Sum
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) has acquired North American rights to the inspiring film STEPS to provide healthy and satisfying content to its viewers despite its struggle and loss storyline.
- STEPS, written by Eddie Harris and directed by Rock Davis and Jay Rodriguez, offered a balanced angle at alcoholism, family conflict, peer pressure, and gun violence issues.
- Cinedigm remained focused on consolidating family-friendly content investment, uplifting films on its streaming network Dove Channel.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Cinedigm held cash and equivalents of $26.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: CIDM shares traded lower by 3.32% at $1.575 on the last check Monday.
