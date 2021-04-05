 Skip to main content

Cinedigm Acquires Rights To Film STEPS For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Cinedigm Acquires Rights To Film STEPS For Undisclosed Sum
  • Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDMhas acquired North American rights to the inspiring film STEPS to provide healthy and satisfying content to its viewers despite its struggle and loss storyline.
  • STEPS, written by Eddie Harris and directed by Rock Davis and Jay Rodriguez, offered a balanced angle at alcoholism, family conflict, peer pressure, and gun violence issues.
  • Cinedigm remained focused on consolidating family-friendly content investment, uplifting films on its streaming network Dove Channel.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Cinedigm held cash and equivalents of $26.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: CIDM shares traded lower by 3.32% at $1.575 on the last check Monday.

