 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jiayin Raises Stake In Shanghai Bweenet To 95% For RMB95M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Jiayin Raises Stake In Shanghai Bweenet To 95% For RMB95M
  • Chinese fintech platform Jiayin Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: JFIN) variable interest entity Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd inked an agreement with Shanghai Bweenet Network Technology Co., Ltd to acquire the additional stake for an aggregate consideration of RMB95 million, reaching a 95% stake ownership in Shanghai Bweenet.
  • Shanghai Bweenet specializes in chip designing aimed at cryptocurrency mining, design and distribution of cryptocurrency mining hardware, and management of cryptocurrency mining farms and mining pools.
  • Jiayin Group expects incremental business opportunities for its future business development from the transaction.
  • Jiayin Group held cash and cash equivalents of $14 million (RMB94.8 million) as of Sep. 30, 2020.
  • Price action: JFIN shares are lower by 3.13% at $8.21 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JFIN)

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: VirTra Jumps Following Q4 Results; Wave Life Sciences Shares Slide
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; McCormick Profit Tops Views
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com