AMETEK To Acquire Veritas Capital Owned Abaco Systems For $1.35B
Electronics instrument maker AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME) inked an agreement to acquire Veritas Capital-owned mission-critical embedded computing system provider Abaco Systems Inc for $1.35 billion in an all-cash transaction.
- Yesterday, there were reports of AMETEK buying Aback for $1.5 billion.
- With annual sales of $325 million, Abaco Systems would join AMETEK's Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) with an annualized sales of $3 billion.
- Abaco Systems specialized in open-architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense, and specialized industrial markets. Their ruggedized products were designed to survive extreme temperature and high vibration.
- Abaco Systems' embedded computing solutions were ideally positioned across many aerospace and defense platforms, further broadening AMETEK's differentiated product offering serving these markets, as per AMETEK CEO David A. Zapico.
- AMETEK's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- AMETEK stock has gained 75% last year.
- Price action: AME shares are trading flat at $120.74 on the last check Monday.
