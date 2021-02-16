Accenture Acquires UK-Based Infinity Works To Bolster Its Cloud And Engineering Competences
- Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) has acquired cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works to bolster the cloud delivery and engineering capabilities of Accenture Cloud First in the U.K.
- The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
- This week, Accenture acquired U.K.-based independent SAP partner Edenhouse which is focused upon providing SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses.
- Accenture recently announced creating a new multi-service group Accenture Cloud First, including a $3 billion investment over three years to bolster its cloud service capabilities and offerings. Accenture Cloud First integrated its comprehensive cloud expertise towards the acceleration of the digital transformation of its clients.
- Price Action: ACN shares are trading up by 0.14% at $257.83 on the last check Tuesday.
