Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accenture Acquires UK-Based Infinity Works To Bolster Its Cloud And Engineering Competences
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) has acquired cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works to bolster the cloud delivery and engineering capabilities of Accenture Cloud First in the U.K.
  • The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
  • This week, Accenture acquired U.K.-based independent SAP partner Edenhouse which is focused upon providing SAP products and services to mid-sized businesses.
  • Accenture recently announced creating a new multi-service group Accenture Cloud First, including a $3 billion investment over three years to bolster its cloud service capabilities and offerings. Accenture Cloud First integrated its comprehensive cloud expertise towards the acceleration of the digital transformation of its clients.
  • Price Action: ACN shares are trading up by 0.14% at $257.83 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related News: Accenture Acquires Ecommerce Platform Operator Businet System
  • Accenture And Salesforce To Embed ESG Goals In Cloud Technologies

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Accenture, VMware Launch Business Group To Accelerate Organizational Cloud Migration
Accenture Acquires Ecommerce Platform Operator Businet System
Rapid7 Acquires Alcide.IO For $50 Million To Tap Budding Cloud Security Market
Accenture And Salesforce To Embed ESG Goals In Cloud Technologies
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud computingM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com