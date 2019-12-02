Market Overview

Hostess Brands To Buy Voortman Cookies In $320M Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2019 9:06am   Comments
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) will acquire Voortman Cookies, a manufacturer of branded wafers and sugar-free specialty cookies, from Swander Pace Capital for approximately $320 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in early January.

The company plans to finance the $320 million transaction by using cash on its balance sheet, along with secured financing commitments from Credit Suisse and Citi.

Under the terms of the transaction agreement, Voortman will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Hostess.

Hostess Brands shares last closed at $13.45. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.86 and a 52-week low of $10.29.

