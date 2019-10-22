Manitoulin Acquires Montreal Freight-Forwarder ACS

Manitoulin Group has acquired Associated Cargo Specialists, continuing to grow its freight-forwarding business with a Montreal-based firm specializing in moving refrigerated goods and renewable energy components.

The Canadian transportation and logistics group's freight-forwarding arm, Manitoulin Global Forwarding, purchased the company, which operates as ACS Logistics, for an undisclosed sum.

Manitoulin announced the acquisition on October 21, two weeks after announcing the purchase of Miami-based freight-forwarder Demark Global Logistics. It acquired Houston-based freight-forwarder N/J International in November 2018.

"Our goal is not just to be the biggest international freight forwarder in Canada, but to be the most reliable global shipping partner to our customers. This acquisition strengthens our ability to service different vertical markets across the globe," Dwayne Hihn, president of Manitoulin Global Forwarding said in a statement.

ACS frequently handles cargo to Europe, Africa, South America, Australia and New Zealand. Apart from its Montreal headquarters, it has offices in Halifax and Toronto.

Manitoulin said the newly acquired company will continue to operate as ACS. The purchase also helps Manitoulin's business outside of its core trucking business, one of the largest in Canada.

"Building out our coverage and service offerings through acquisitions is second nature to Manitoulin as we strive to be the best in all of our businesses," Manitoulin CEO Gord Smith said in a statement.

