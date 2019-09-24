Drone Intelligence Platform AirMap Acquires Hangar Technology

AirMap, an airspace intelligence platform for the drone economy, has acquired Hangar Technology, an automated drone operations business.

The acquisition, announced on September 23, continues AirMap's strategy of extending airspace management solutions to the broader drone sector and expands Hangar's reach to new international markets and industry applications.

"Hangar first joined the AirMap community as a developer of breakthrough automation technologies for enterprises," said Ben Marcus, AirMap chairman and co-founder, in a press release. "We're excited to bring this engineering talent in-house to make this technology available to our entire developer community."

Founded four years ago, AirMap works to extend digital, mobile and automated technologies for both airspace authorities and drone operators in order to safely integrate drones into the airspace.

The complexities associated with that integration have increased for companies seeking to make drones part of their day-to-day operations.

Businesses need to consider airspace management, situational awareness, mission planning, compliance assurance, data capture, image processing and more to ensure that their drone fleets are operating in a way that gets the job done safely, efficiently and at scale.

Together, AirMap and Hangar will work to resolve those challenges, according to the release.

Headquartered in Austin, Hangar Technology automates drone workflows for enterprises. Its products include JobSight, a construction-focused application that automates orthomosaics, panoramas and other imaging, and TowerSight, a digital workflow application for automated tower inspections.

Broadly speaking, AirMap will extend Hangar's workflow, high-precision flight planning and image processing capabilities to its international ecosystem of developers and enterprises.

"With this acquisition, we are investing in our customers by bringing enterprises and developers powerful APIs so that they can do more with drones," Marcus said in the release.

