Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energy Transfer To Buy SemGroup In $5B Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 16, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Energy Transfer To Buy SemGroup In $5B Deal

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) said Monday that it has entered an agreement to acquire SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) in a unit and cash transaction valued at $5.1 billion, including the assumption of debt and other liabilities.

The transaction values SemGroup at $17 per share and represents a 65% premium to SemGroup's closing share price of $10.28 on Sept. 13 and an 87% premium to SemGroup's 20-day volume weighted average price as of the same date.

Upon closing of the deal, SemGroup shareholders are expected to own approximately 2.2% of Energy Transfer’s outstanding common units.

The deal has unanimously approval from the boards of both companies, according to the press release. SemGroup shareholders will receive $6.80 per share in cash.

"This strategically and financially compelling combination will result in SemGroup joining one of the largest midstream energy companies in the country, with a strong footprint in all major U.S. production basins,” SemGroup CEO Carlin Conner said in a statement.

Energy Transfer shares were trading down 3% at $13.60 in Monday’s premarket session, while SemGroup shares were rallying by 62.22% to $16.66. 

Related Links:

New Relic Cuts 2020 Sales Guidance, Announces Changes In Management

Timken Company To Acquire BEKA For $165M

Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEMG + ET)

51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday