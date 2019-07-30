Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Ford Acquire A Military Contractor?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2019 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Ford Acquire A Military Contractor?

Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) confirmed Tuesday that it acquired Quantum Signal, a company perhaps best known for helping the military develop software to control robotic vehicles thousands of miles away, Ford Chief Technical Officer Randy Visintainer said in a Medium post

What Happened

Quantum Signal was founded in 1999 and operated in "relative obscurity" for most of its existence, Visintainer said. 

Quantum Signal shares its home base of Michigan with Ford, and Visintainer said the mobile robotics company has been on Dearborn's radar "for a while now."

The price of the acquistion was not disclosed in Visintainer's post. 

Why It's Important

Ford is developing a track record of successfully integrating acquired companies into its business, the CTO said.

For example, Ford acquired Israel-based SAIPS nearly three years ago, a company that leverages machine learning to create a visual cognition system for self-driving cars.

"Just like SAIPS, Quantum Signal will play a crucial role in advancing Ford's self-driving vehicle development while also representing the company's commitment to nurturing the talent needed to successfully deploy this technology." 

What's Next

Under Ford's umbrella, Quantum Signal will leverage its expertise in real-time simulation and algorithm development to work on Ford's "transportation as a service (TaaS) platform," Visintainer said.

The acquired company will also be tasked with working on vehicle controls that support the customer experience, functional safety and other vehicle systems, he said. 

Ford shares were down 0.83% at $9.52 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings

Ford Confirms Expansion Of Autonomous Driving Initiative With Volkswagen

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

Posted-In: automaker automotive autonomous vehicles AV israel Quantum SignalM&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M
FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet's Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon's Fall Short
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations