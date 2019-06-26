Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition

Self-driving startup Drive.ai was days away from shutting down its operations before it was acquired by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), according to The Verge.

What Happened

Drive.ai was founded in 2015 by machine learning researchers at Stanford University and is among the more exciting autonomous driving startups, according to The Verge.

The company is best-known for employing deep learning technologies that prevent autonomous cars from hitting objects on the road.

The price tag Apple paid for the startup, which was once valued at $200 million, is not known. Drive.ai reportedly filed a notice with regulatory bodies that it planned on shutting down the business and laying off 90 employees Friday.

Why It's Important

The acquisition signals that Apple continues to show an interest in self-driving car technology, CNBC said.

This could mark a shift in strategy: the iPhone maker slashed 200 employees from its internal Project Titan early this year. 

What's Next

It's unclear what Apple plans to do with its acquisition, and it is possible Drive.ai's mass layoffs will still occur, with Apple keeping its assets and existing self-driving car fleet, according to the Verge.

Apple shares were trading higher by 2.53% at $200.52 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Apple's Self-Driving Technology Project Might Get A Boost With Drive.ai's Acquisition

Apple Executives Unhappy With Car Unit 'Project Titan,' New Report Says

Photo courtesy of Drive.ai. 

Posted-In: autonomus AV CNBC Project TitanM&A News Startups Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Self-Driving Start-Up Drive.ai Acquired By Apple
Trade Winds, Fed Still In Focus, But Strong Micron Results Might Help Semiconductors
Apple Analyst: Inventory Glut In iPhone Camera Module Supply Chain Is Over
As Anticipation Firms For Trump/Xi Meeting, Focus Is On Earnings, Iran Tensions
The Other Low Volatility ETF Is Doing Alright, Too
'Where Is The World Going?' Evolve ETFs CIO On Why Investors Should Be Focused On The Future
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Self-Driving Start-Up Drive.ai Acquired By Apple