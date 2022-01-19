 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares moved upwards by 67.2% to $26.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Zogenix's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million, which is 2982.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock increased by 47.76% to $2.41. Trading volume for Vivos Therapeutics's stock is 74.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 59628.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) stock increased by 13.73% to $34.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 327.5K shares, making up 71.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares rose 12.4% to $7.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 107.0K, which is 383.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.6 million.
  • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares increased by 12.12% to $13.22. The company's market cap stands at $638.3 million.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock increased by 11.99% to $9.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 86.9K, which is 38.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $563.9 million.
Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares declined by 21.6% to $4.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 338.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.0 million.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares declined by 18.37% to $2.0. Yumanity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 199.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares fell 15.99% to $1.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 845.5K, which is 182.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock declined by 13.66% to $5.5. NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares declined by 12.0% to $0.63. Trading volume for PolarityTE's stock is 2.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 181.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
  • NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) stock fell 10.09% to $0.81. The current volume of 116.6K shares is 107.0% of NantHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

