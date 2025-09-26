4 Analysts Have This To Say About Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.12, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $5.50, the current average has increased by 11.27%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Tetra Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $7.00 $5.50 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $6.50 $6.00 Jesse Sobelson D. Boral Capital Raises Buy $5.00 $4.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $6.00 $6.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tetra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tetra Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tetra Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Tetra Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tetra Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tetra Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tetra Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Tetra Technologies Better

Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has two reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. Majority of revenue is from Completion Fluids & Products. The company derives maximum revenue from United states.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tetra Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tetra Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.13% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tetra Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tetra Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tetra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tetra Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.