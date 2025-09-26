What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Allegiant Travel

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Allegiant Travel, revealing an average target of $61.29, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 4.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $58.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Allegiant Travel's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $52.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $52.00 $59.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $50.00 $45.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $45.00 $50.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $83.00 $85.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $59.00 $60.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $75.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Allegiant Travel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Allegiant Travel's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allegiant Travel analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co is a leisure travel company focused on providing travel and leisure services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates a low-cost, low utilization passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in under-served cities, allowing it to sell air transportation both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with the sale of air-related and third-party services and products. In addition, it provides air transportation under fixed-fee flight arrangements. In connection with its leisure travel focus, the company has opened Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, equipped with several guestrooms and food and beverage outlets. The company's operating segments are the Airline, which generates maximum revenue, and Sunseeker Resort.

A Deep Dive into Allegiant Travel's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allegiant Travel's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.47% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.93.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.