12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LQR House (NASDAQ: YHC) stock increased by 13.8% to $0.92 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) stock increased by 7.44% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Angel Studios (NYSE: ANGX) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $642.6 million.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ: VSME) stock rose 5.2% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT) stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Cheer Holding (NASDAQ: CHR) shares moved upwards by 3.79% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
Losers
- Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ: STFS) stock decreased by 5.2% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- QMMM Holdings (NASDAQ: QMMM) stock declined by 5.06% to $113.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ: UCL) shares fell 5.03% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- Smart Digital Group (NASDAQ: SDM) shares decreased by 4.87% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $363.7 million.
- Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) shares fell 4.5% to $23.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
- HWH International (NASDAQ: HWH) stock decreased by 3.96% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
