Looking At Bank of America's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $55,020 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,012,335.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $55.0 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.34 $1.3 $1.3 $55.00 $173.1K 29.5K 1.4K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.69 $1.65 $1.65 $55.00 $164.8K 42.8K 1.1K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.45 $50.00 $163.5K 218 300 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.75 $1.73 $1.75 $52.50 $113.7K 29.2K 927 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $0.54 $0.52 $0.54 $55.00 $60.8K 39.0K 13.2K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bank of America, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status

With a volume of 9,949,440, the price of BAC is down -0.1% at $52.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $57. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $59. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $56. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $62. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $57.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bank of America options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.