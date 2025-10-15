TransAlta's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards TransAlta (NYSE:TAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for TransAlta. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $55,018, and 6 are calls, amounting to $297,859.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $22.0 for TransAlta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TransAlta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TransAlta's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

TransAlta Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.81 $15.00 $94.5K 5.3K 958 TAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.0 $0.65 $1.0 $22.00 $48.1K 0 506 TAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $5.5 $3.7 $4.48 $15.00 $44.8K 0 100 TAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.8 $7.4 $8.32 $9.00 $41.6K 19 50 TAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $4.0 $2.35 $3.49 $20.00 $39.9K 18 102

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company has six reportable segments namely, Hydro, Wind & Solar, Energy Marketing, Gas, Energy Transition segment and Corporate Segment. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the gas segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TransAlta, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

TransAlta's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,574,633, the price of TAC is up 1.32% at $16.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Expert Opinions on TransAlta

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on TransAlta with a target price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.