Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Ondas Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ondas Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $168,455, and 36 were calls, valued at $2,374,810.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $15.0 for Ondas Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ondas Holdings options trades today is 7391.22 with a total volume of 44,012.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ondas Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Ondas Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONDS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.2 $3.41 $7.50 $341.0K 9.5K 1.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.29 $7.50 $329.1K 9.5K 1.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.7 $4.3 $4.54 $6.00 $181.2K 8.6K 701 ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.3 $2.25 $2.25 $10.00 $157.5K 9.8K 716 ONDS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.7 $4.3 $4.53 $6.00 $135.9K 8.6K 701

About Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ondas Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Ondas Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 40,228,217, the ONDS's price is down by -10.85%, now at $9.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Ondas Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ondas Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.