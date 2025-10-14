Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AppLovin

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 69 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,953,022, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,674,767.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $1110.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $1110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.2 $11.9 $12.9 $400.00 $516.0K 408 2 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $53.0 $47.0 $50.0 $585.00 $325.0K 71 65 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $50.8 $47.2 $50.8 $615.00 $238.7K 42 47 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $50.3 $48.8 $48.8 $600.00 $185.4K 1.1K 239 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $71.5 $67.5 $71.5 $610.00 $178.7K 517 38

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,270,297, with APP's price down by -1.17%, positioned at $583.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $713.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $633. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $745. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $850. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $700. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $640.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.