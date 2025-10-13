Smart Money Is Betting Big In BAC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bank of America. Our analysis of options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 21% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $483,945, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,528,372.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $33.0 to $52.5 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bank of America's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bank of America's significant trades, within a strike price range of $33.0 to $52.5, over the past month.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.1 $1.06 $1.06 $52.50 $212.0K 11.9K 2.0K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.79 $1.76 $1.76 $49.00 $172.5K 6.6K 2.1K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $45.00 $169.5K 26.9K 310 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.1 $9.95 $9.97 $40.00 $167.5K 18.9K 168 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $47.00 $108.9K 4.3K 311

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Bank of America

With a volume of 16,261,486, the price of BAC is up 0.69% at $48.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bank of America

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $59.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $57. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $56. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $66. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

