Looking At Broadcom's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 168 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 40 are puts, totaling $8,617,097, and 128 are calls, amounting to $10,878,406.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $530.0 for Broadcom over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Broadcom's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Broadcom's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $530.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $44.7 $44.3 $44.31 $340.00 $4.4M 593 1.0K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $62.85 $62.3 $62.68 $300.00 $288.8K 2.6K 343 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $138.65 $138.05 $138.65 $250.00 $277.3K 2.1K 39 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $57.1 $56.55 $56.93 $300.00 $262.3K 5.8K 753 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $95.65 $94.8 $95.2 $260.00 $190.4K 1.4K 175

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Broadcom's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 25,009,033, the AVGO's price is up by 9.13%, now at $354.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $420.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $420. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Macquarie downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $420.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Broadcom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.