Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For October 13

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $115,876, and 10 were calls, valued at $916,433.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $240.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $59.0 $57.25 $59.0 $200.00 $177.0K 787 30 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $29.25 $26.85 $27.4 $230.00 $164.4K 1.1K 60 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.32 $1.9 $1.9 $230.00 $151.8K 1.3K 1.6K AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.32 $1.26 $1.74 $230.00 $137.1K 1.3K 808 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.28 $1.73 $1.73 $205.00 $81.6K 2.6K 1.0K

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Current Position of Applied Mat

Trading volume stands at 1,025,313, with AMAT's price up by 4.34%, positioned at $219.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $234.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $240. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $209.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.