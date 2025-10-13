Tesla Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 229 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 69 are puts, totaling $5,486,491, and 160 are calls, amounting to $13,139,778.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $800.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tesla's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tesla's significant trades, within a strike price range of $380.0 to $800.0, over the past month.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $7.95 $7.85 $7.9 $430.00 $1.1M 11.9K 9.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $13.15 $13.05 $13.2 $400.00 $685.1K 4.6K 1.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $45.0 $44.85 $44.94 $480.00 $215.7K 2.5K 332 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $89.65 $89.3 $89.38 $420.00 $214.5K 855 49 TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $10.45 $10.3 $10.4 $425.00 $142.5K 5.4K 5.4K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Tesla

With a trading volume of 11,007,707, the price of TSLA is up by 2.51%, reaching $423.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $438.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $410. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $500. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $355. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $490. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $435.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.