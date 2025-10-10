Duolingo Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DUOL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Duolingo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $524,638, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $1,973,194.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $440.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Duolingo stands at 419.9, with a total volume reaching 2,085.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Duolingo, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $440.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $21.8 $18.8 $20.3 $400.00 $304.5K 572 154 DUOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $152.0 $150.0 $150.0 $330.00 $225.0K 9 15 DUOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.5 $15.57 $250.00 $155.7K 3.5K 108 DUOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.1 $15.0 $15.0 $320.00 $150.0K 345 105 DUOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $12.0 $9.8 $10.9 $340.00 $110.0K 302 100

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Current Position of Duolingo

With a trading volume of 817,508, the price of DUOL is up by 1.4%, reaching $341.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Duolingo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $417.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $460. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Duolingo, targeting a price of $375.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.