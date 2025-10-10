Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVX

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Chevron. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $914,460, and 7 are calls, amounting to $347,058.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $160.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $145.00 $211.4K 7.0K 514 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $140.00 $147.9K 5.0K 513 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $150.00 $79.3K 3.4K 131 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.2 $37.9 $39.0 $110.00 $78.0K 41 20 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.55 $7.55 $7.55 $160.00 $75.5K 1.0K 0

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Present Market Standing of Chevron

With a trading volume of 4,643,314, the price of CVX is down by -0.75%, reaching $150.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Chevron

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $171.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $158. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Chevron with a target price of $191.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chevron options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.