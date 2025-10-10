Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Hut 8

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hut 8. Our analysis of options history for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) revealed 90 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $374,183, and 83 were calls, valued at $8,010,283.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $65.0 for Hut 8 during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hut 8's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hut 8's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Hut 8 Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $14.55 $13.2 $14.0 $35.00 $420.0K 756 822 HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.1 $15.4 $16.03 $40.00 $400.7K 8.3K 284 HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.85 $7.5 $7.75 $40.00 $189.8K 3.7K 287 HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $19.85 $17.55 $18.7 $50.00 $170.1K 2.9K 96 HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.15 $15.7 $16.15 $35.00 $161.4K 6.4K 11

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Present Market Standing of Hut 8

With a trading volume of 8,298,581, the price of HUT is down by -3.15%, reaching $44.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Hut 8

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $60.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth Capital lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.