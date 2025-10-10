Check Out What Whales Are Doing With OKTA

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OKTA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Okta. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $45,000, and 14 calls, totaling $590,211.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $87.5 to $100.0 for Okta over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Okta's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Okta's whale activity within a strike price range from $87.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Okta 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.4 $1.22 $1.4 $92.00 $91.8K 2.0K 1.6K OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.31 $1.3 $1.3 $92.00 $72.5K 2.0K 3.5K OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $5.05 $2.82 $3.1 $100.00 $62.0K 54 201 OKTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.05 $2.44 $2.71 $92.00 $50.1K 2.0K 295 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $4.5 $3.75 $4.5 $88.00 $45.0K 2 100

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Okta, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,535,781, with OKTA's price down by -0.46%, positioned at $93.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 53 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Okta

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $133.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $142. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Okta with a target price of $135. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Okta, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.