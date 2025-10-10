Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on XOM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $53,637, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,360,899.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $125.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Exxon Mobil stands at 7790.57, with a total volume reaching 4,133.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Exxon Mobil, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $3.85 $4.3 $115.00 $772.8K 10.0K 1 XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.95 $110.00 $175.2K 6.3K 420 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.05 $4.75 $4.95 $110.00 $110.8K 6.3K 644 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.05 $4.75 $4.95 $110.00 $85.1K 6.3K 816 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.65 $5.2 $5.2 $120.00 $78.0K 6.9K 151

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Exxon Mobil, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Exxon Mobil

With a trading volume of 4,217,248, the price of XOM is down by -0.85%, reaching $111.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Exxon Mobil

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.67.

* An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $128. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $126. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

