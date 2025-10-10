Walt Disney's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $423,645, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,410,964.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $135.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 2000.4 with a total volume of 10,514.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.15 $7.15 $7.15 $110.00 $240.9K 2.4K 2.0K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.2 $6.85 $7.2 $110.00 $220.3K 2.4K 2.4K DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $31.1 $29.0 $30.05 $85.00 $150.2K 187 0 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $7.05 $7.4 $110.00 $147.2K 2.4K 527 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.35 $7.3 $7.3 $110.00 $84.6K 2.4K 785

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walt Disney, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,286,661, the price of DIS is down by -0.13%, reaching $110.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.