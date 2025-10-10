Spotlight on United States Antimony: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United States Antimony.

Looking at options history for United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $331,928 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $837,661.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $15.0 for United States Antimony over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Antimony's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Antimony's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Antimony Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.67 $11.00 $190.6K 44 0 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $5.00 $144.0K 14.2K 623 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $3.9 $3.5 $3.6 $15.00 $144.0K 7.7K 400 UAMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.1 $1.9 $1.96 $12.50 $100.0K 4.2K 897 UAMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.4 $1.3 $1.4 $15.00 $97.9K 861 794

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. It has two operating segments: antimony and zeolite. Its products and services include antimony; silver; gold; zeolite products; and storage, handling, & packaging services. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for United States Antimony, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of United States Antimony

With a trading volume of 4,204,996, the price of UAMY is up by 9.28%, reaching $11.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 32 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About United States Antimony

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on United States Antimony, maintaining a target price of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United States Antimony, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.