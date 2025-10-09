Looking At California Resources's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on California Resources (NYSE:CRC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for California Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $61,025, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,337,373.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $62.5 for California Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for California Resources options trades today is 0.0 with a total volume of 2,510.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for California Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

California Resources Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $25.2 $25.0 $25.0 $27.50 $366.3K 0 497 CRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.0 $24.4 $25.0 $27.50 $250.0K 0 350 CRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.0 $25.0 $25.0 $27.50 $250.0K 0 200 CRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.0 $24.9 $24.9 $27.50 $241.5K 0 97 CRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $24.9 $24.5 $24.9 $27.50 $124.5K 0 250

About California Resources

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of California Resources, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of California Resources

Currently trading with a volume of 294,714, the CRC's price is down by -0.62%, now at $53.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About California Resources

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on California Resources with a target price of $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on California Resources with a target price of $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for California Resources, targeting a price of $66. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for California Resources, targeting a price of $70.

