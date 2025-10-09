Behind the Scenes of Merck & Co's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Merck & Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $496,225.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $100.0 for Merck & Co over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Merck & Co options trades today is 6505.62 with a total volume of 691.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $26.05 $20.55 $21.0 $70.00 $210.0K 143 100 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.0 $15.65 $16.0 $75.00 $96.0K 1.5K 60 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $7.35 $7.1 $7.3 $100.00 $51.1K 1.3K 70 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $90.00 $43.1K 24.2K 112 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $10.25 $10.15 $10.25 $77.00 $35.8K 455 35

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

In light of the recent options history for Merck & Co, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Merck & Co

With a trading volume of 2,001,130, the price of MRK is up by 0.91%, reaching $87.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Merck & Co

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

* An analyst from Berenberg downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.