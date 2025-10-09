A Closer Look at Ondas Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ONDS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Ondas Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,500, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $793,431.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $20.0 for Ondas Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ondas Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ondas Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Ondas Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.9 $2.8 $2.8 $12.00 $112.0K 38.0K 537 ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.8 $2.75 $2.8 $12.00 $93.5K 38.0K 802 ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $14.00 $86.7K 22.4K 1.9K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $14.00 $83.7K 22.4K 455 ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $14.00 $82.2K 22.4K 1.2K

About Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Ondas Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Ondas Holdings

Trading volume stands at 4,184,430, with ONDS's price down by -2.02%, positioned at $11.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Ondas Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $10.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $12. * An analyst from Lake Street has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ondas Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ondas Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.