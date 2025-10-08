Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LVS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Las Vegas Sands.

Looking at options history for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,400 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $922,819.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $55.0 for Las Vegas Sands over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Las Vegas Sands options trades today is 1226.5 with a total volume of 4,928.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Las Vegas Sands's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.48 $1.42 $1.48 $54.00 $296.0K 1.5K 2.0K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.2 $5.05 $5.05 $50.00 $126.2K 1.4K 519 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $50.00 $116.3K 1.4K 216 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $52.50 $111.2K 2.2K 290 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $52.50 $93.7K 2.2K 611

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Las Vegas Sands, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Las Vegas Sands

Trading volume stands at 3,530,692, with LVS's price up by 2.92%, positioned at $53.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Las Vegas Sands

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $57.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Las Vegas Sands, targeting a price of $57.

