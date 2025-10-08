Spotlight on Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $156,065 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $452,788.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $470.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.4 $17.1 $18.0 $440.00 $181.8K 196 101 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $9.8 $10.8 $470.00 $91.8K 116 87 VRTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $3.5 $2.5 $3.5 $410.00 $62.3K 7 363 VRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $7.2 $3.7 $4.7 $410.00 $60.1K 7 55 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.5 $410.00 $41.8K 222 33

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Currently trading with a volume of 681,448, the VRTX's price is up by 1.79%, now at $417.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $509.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Leerink Partners upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $456. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $475. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $575. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $530.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

