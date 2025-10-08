Smart Money Is Betting Big In ALB Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $93,531, and 12 are calls, amounting to $614,929.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $130.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 617.2 with a total volume of 910.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.95 $6.9 $6.9 $130.00 $224.9K 76 326 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.3 $93.00 $60.0K 2.7K 185 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.15 $18.65 $18.65 $100.00 $46.6K 1.3K 26 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.15 $12.0 $12.15 $95.00 $36.4K 619 40 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $7.05 $6.4 $6.4 $93.00 $35.2K 18 2

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Albemarle

Trading volume stands at 1,251,917, with ALB's price up by 2.49%, positioned at $92.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $92. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.