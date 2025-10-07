A Closer Look at Booking Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 95 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $1,720,048, and 65 were calls, valued at $4,855,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3800.0 to $6850.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 73.93 with a total volume of 1,298.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $3800.0 to $6850.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $1599.8 $1568.0 $1584.8 $6800.00 $633.9K 0 0 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $119.4 $103.3 $103.3 $5300.00 $119.1K 10 74 BKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $119.4 $103.3 $110.18 $5300.00 $110.4K 10 96 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $997.8 $972.0 $993.2 $6240.00 $99.3K 0 1 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $119.5 $100.0 $107.3 $5300.00 $84.7K 10 64

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 164,751, with BKNG's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $5419.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5709.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $5975. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5443.

