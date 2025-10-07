This Is What Whales Are Betting On Perpetua Resources

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PPTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Perpetua Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $254,851, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $949,630.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $35.0 for Perpetua Resources, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Perpetua Resources options trades today is 3190.75 with a total volume of 8,763.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Perpetua Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Perpetua Resources Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PPTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.2 $2.9 $3.0 $25.00 $300.0K 5.7K 1.7K PPTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.6 $25.00 $183.3K 8.8K 576 PPTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.05 $0.95 $0.95 $20.00 $172.1K 2.3K 1.9K PPTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.1 $2.9 $3.05 $25.00 $152.0K 5.7K 668 PPTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.35 $2.15 $2.35 $30.00 $86.2K 1.5K 423

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. It has one segment, mineral exploration in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Perpetua Resources, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Perpetua Resources Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,979,582, the PPTA's price is up by 0.25%, now at $23.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Perpetua Resources

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Perpetua Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $30. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Perpetua Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Perpetua Resources with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.