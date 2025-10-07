Spotlight on Cleanspark: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 69 extraordinary options activities for Cleanspark. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 49% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $128,600, and 65 are calls, amounting to $4,951,337.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $30.0 for Cleanspark during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cleanspark stands at 8550.51, with a total volume reaching 80,553.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cleanspark, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.85 $3.95 $4.15 $30.00 $1.0M 7.2K 2.7K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.45 $13.00 $222.9K 6.2K 1.3K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $20.00 $200.0K 10.2K 1.6K CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.7 $5.55 $5.55 $15.00 $166.5K 13.7K 958 CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.15 $3.05 $3.1 $20.00 $153.4K 52.7K 5.0K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Current Position of Cleanspark

Trading volume stands at 35,040,362, with CLSK's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $17.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Chardan Capital keeps a Buy rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $20. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Cleanspark, maintaining a target price of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.