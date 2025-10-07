What the Options Market Tells Us About Tempus AI

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $435,112, and 40 are calls, amounting to $3,046,047.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $135.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tempus AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tempus AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.7 $105.00 $285.0K 3.5K 1.9K TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.7 $100.00 $228.0K 404 1.9K TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $13.9 $13.9 $95.00 $169.5K 7.0K 192 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $17.2 $17.0 $17.0 $90.00 $156.4K 305 97 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $28.8 $28.4 $28.42 $70.00 $142.1K 1.0K 701

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tempus AI, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Tempus AI

Currently trading with a volume of 5,515,511, the TEM's price is down by -0.91%, now at $92.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Tempus AI

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.5.

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tempus AI, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Tempus AI with a target price of $98.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.