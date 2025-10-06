Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Walmart

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 80% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $185,268, and 6 are calls, amounting to $201,194.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $97.5 to $110.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $97.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.7 $1.69 $1.69 $97.50 $77.4K 2.0K 474 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $0.38 $0.37 $0.38 $104.00 $45.7K 1.7K 2.0K WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.28 $2.28 $2.28 $104.00 $45.5K 333 200 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $0.68 $0.66 $0.68 $104.00 $43.9K 1.7K 6.6K WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.9 $1.84 $1.84 $104.00 $36.6K 997 412

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,083,019, with WMT's price up by 0.81%, positioned at $102.89.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.75.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $118. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $111. * An analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $129.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walmart