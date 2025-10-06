This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pfizer

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,032,603, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $981,258.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.73 $1.65 $1.72 $27.50 $516.0K 9.9K 3.0K PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $0.36 $0.34 $0.35 $26.00 $379.7K 963 11.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.3 $2.26 $2.3 $27.00 $179.3K 22.1K 1.1K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.79 $1.74 $1.79 $30.00 $179.0K 12.4K 1.4K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.55 $0.54 $0.55 $27.00 $149.7K 34.1K 6.9K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Pfizer

Currently trading with a volume of 22,909,967, the PFE's price is down by -1.36%, now at $27.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $30.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.