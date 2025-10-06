What the Options Market Tells Us About Taiwan Semiconductor

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 114 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $3,231,518, and 92 were calls, valued at $10,703,347.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $420.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Taiwan Semiconductor stands at 3085.82, with a total volume reaching 80,183.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Taiwan Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $55.9 $54.35 $55.0 $320.00 $550.0K 34 100 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $119.7 $118.1 $118.1 $190.00 $472.4K 883 40 TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $18.75 $18.15 $18.4 $310.00 $460.0K 2.6K 722 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $53.65 $53.3 $53.6 $300.00 $268.0K 1.2K 369 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.0 $20.65 $20.9 $310.00 $229.9K 9.9K 3.9K

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Taiwan Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 7,426,408, with TSM's price up by 3.4%, positioned at $302.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 10 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $325.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.