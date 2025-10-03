MARA Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MARA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 64 extraordinary options activities for MARA Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 59% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $427,150, and 58 are calls, amounting to $3,433,454.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $40.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.56 $1.49 $1.51 $19.00 $322.3K 14.0K 7.5K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.4 $12.00 $264.0K 14.6K 6.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $18.00 $160.4K 11.4K 3.7K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $18.00 $130.5K 11.4K 2.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $18.00 $119.0K 11.4K 1.7K

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MARA Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 56,421,453, the price of MARA is up by 0.72%, reaching $18.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.