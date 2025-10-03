Pan American Silver Unusual Options Activity For October 03

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) summing a total amount of $940,832.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 133,494.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $45.0 for Pan American Silver, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pan American Silver's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pan American Silver's significant trades, within a strike price range of $33.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Pan American Silver 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.7 $6.5 $6.7 $33.00 $440.8K 2.8K 991 PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.72 $33.00 $221.0K 2.8K 333 PAAS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.4 $7.4 $45.00 $70.3K 3 163 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $1.65 $1.45 $1.63 $42.00 $32.9K 0 202 PAAS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $7.6 $7.6 $45.00 $32.6K 3 68

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pan American Silver, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Pan American Silver

With a volume of 3,039,834, the price of PAAS is up 1.63% at $39.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pan American Silver

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Pan American Silver, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pan American Silver, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.