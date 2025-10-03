A Closer Look at Cigna Group's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cigna Group.

Looking at options history for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $166,220 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $1,515,514.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $340.0 for Cigna Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cigna Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cigna Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $340.0, over the past month.

Cigna Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $117.4 $112.7 $114.03 $200.00 $228.7K 85 45 CI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $12.6 $12.4 $12.4 $300.00 $152.5K 738 243 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $50.0 $48.4 $49.4 $280.00 $113.6K 103 25 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $7.7 $5.7 $7.7 $307.50 $77.0K 804 359 CI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.5 $10.2 $10.2 $300.00 $75.4K 738 76

About Cigna Group

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cigna Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Cigna Group

With a volume of 1,500,020, the price of CI is up 5.83% at $314.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Cigna Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $383.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cigna Group, targeting a price of $383.

