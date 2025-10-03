Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AppLovin

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 100 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 43 were puts, with a value of $3,210,129, and 57 were calls, valued at $3,900,434.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $960.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 592.45, with a total volume reaching 9,952.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $350.0 to $960.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $115.2 $112.7 $113.24 $600.00 $449.8K 673 42 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $246.4 $240.6 $246.4 $440.00 $443.5K 68 18 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $143.6 $142.4 $142.4 $600.00 $142.4K 4.4K 11 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $175.4 $166.7 $170.14 $530.00 $136.1K 343 8 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $253.7 $249.2 $249.2 $440.00 $124.6K 194 5

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

Trading volume stands at 2,277,639, with APP's price down by -1.07%, positioned at $676.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $720.8.

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $615. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $740. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $725. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $860. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $664.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.