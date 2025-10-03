Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SPOT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 7% of traders were bullish, while 92% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $864,528, and 5 were calls, valued at $559,535.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $700.0 to $730.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $700.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $103.25 $101.0 $101.0 $700.00 $404.0K 120 100 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $47.0 $46.95 $47.0 $700.00 $211.3K 152 45 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $46.4 $46.35 $46.4 $700.00 $185.4K 152 133 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $47.05 $45.85 $47.05 $700.00 $164.6K 152 85 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $46.65 $45.9 $46.65 $700.00 $111.9K 152 119

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Spotify Technology

Trading volume stands at 48,230, with SPOT's price down by -0.04%, positioned at $707.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $769.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $750. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $805. * An analyst from Argus Research has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $845. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $770. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $679.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.