Zeta Global Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zeta Global Holdings.

Looking at options history for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,190,252 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $779,463.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $30.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zeta Global Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zeta Global Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.0 $1.8 $1.85 $21.50 $299.8K 26 5.2K ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.2 $2.0 $2.0 $21.50 $225.1K 26 0 ZETA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $21.50 $124.5K 26 8.6K ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $1.85 $1.75 $1.85 $21.50 $106.9K 26 6.1K ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $25.00 $99.3K 1.6K 1.0K

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

In light of the recent options history for Zeta Global Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Zeta Global Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 8,289,624, the price of ZETA is up by 3.93%, reaching $20.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zeta Global Holdings

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $27.33.

An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $27. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings with a target price of $30. An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, maintaining a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

