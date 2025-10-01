KLA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on KLA. Our analysis of options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $467,535, and 12 were calls, valued at $808,968.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $680.0 to $1240.0 for KLA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale activity within a strike price range from $680.0 to $1240.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $44.6 $42.4 $43.0 $1240.00 $193.5K 13 45 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $64.2 $57.0 $59.9 $1060.00 $179.7K 59 31 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $34.0 $30.7 $32.0 $1100.00 $160.0K 5 58 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $54.2 $48.1 $50.36 $1080.00 $115.8K 77 23 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.9 $23.8 $26.0 $930.00 $78.0K 0 30

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

KLA's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 443,916, the KLAC's price is up by 3.56%, now at $1116.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KLA

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1093.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $1093.

