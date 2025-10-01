Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Intuitive Surgical

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $138,397, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $525,604.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $310.0 to $500.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Surgical stands at 165.75, with a total volume reaching 416.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Surgical, situated within the strike price corridor from $310.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $46.6 $44.6 $46.3 $425.00 $115.7K 5 26 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $113.0 $108.6 $108.6 $380.00 $108.6K 11 10 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $17.4 $17.0 $17.0 $445.00 $66.3K 18 52 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $5.5 $4.5 $5.1 $500.00 $50.9K 29 200 ISRG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.6 $48.0 $49.25 $465.00 $49.2K 163 10

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Surgical

With a trading volume of 579,834, the price of ISRG is down by -3.45%, reaching $431.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Surgical

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $571.0.

